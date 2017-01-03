South Africa: Manenberg Operational Successes

press release

On Friday 30 December 2016 crime prevention operations continued within the Manenberg Precinct. A total of 34 members were deployed within the policing precinct. They were deployed to saturate hot spot areas, execute various taskings such as mall patrols; stop and search operations, hold vehicle check points, search known drug houses including shebeens, and perform high density patrols to combat gang activities to ensure the safety of the community of Manenberg.

The operation was deemed successful.

During the operation one person was arrested for assault, one person for intimidation, eight people for possession of drugs, four people for possession of dangerous weapons, two people were arrested for housebreaking and theft and a further five people were arrested who were wanted by police for being involved in cases for which wanted warrants had been issued.

A plastic bag was found in a wheelie bin abandoned in Sugarloaf Street, Heideveld, containing:

5 x full mandrax tablets;

33 x half mandrax tablets;

61 x packets tik;

1 x straw Unga; and

1 x packet Unga.

These operations will continue throughout the festive season.

Anyone with information about crime in the Manenberg area is kindly requested to contact Manenberg SAPS on 021 699 9400 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

