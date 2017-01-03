3 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Workers Accuse Chinese Employers of Sexual Harassment, Non-Payment

By Damali Mukhaye

Kampala — Over 400 China Railway Seventh Group employees have today laid down their tools at the company offices along Gayaza road citing poor working conditions.

The workers accuse their bosses of sexual harassment, poor pay, and unbalanced payment schemes among other.

The employees accuse their employers of only paying those who agree to their sexual advances while they dismiss or harass those who decline.

The angry workers who staged a demonstration at the company premises claim that their employers have not paid them for 3months.

This is their 3rd strike within less than 4months but their concerns have not been attended to.

Lord Mayor intervenes

Political leaders including the Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Kawempe Division Mayor Emmanuel Sserunjoji calmed down the angry employees and promised to blacklist the company if it fails to handle the demands of the workers.

The leaders were by press time still locked in a meeting with the management of the Chinese company trying to sort out the impasse.

