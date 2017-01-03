South Africa: Duo in Court On Seperate Murder Charges

press release

Tomorrow, 3 January 2017, two suspects aged 19 and 21 are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court facing separate charges of murder.

The suspects' arrest follows their involvement on alleged murder incidents on New Year's Day in Oukasie location in and Phase 03 in Brits respectively. In the first incident, police were informed about a person who died at a local hospital after being due to alleged stabbing at approximately 06:30 on Sunday, 01 January 2016. The police were told by the victim's father that the suspect, aged 19 allegedly stabbed his son aged with a knife. He informed the police that the incident occurred at one of the local taverns in Oukasie location. The police were shown the victim's body with a stab wound on the back. The suspect was later traced and arrested. Investigation into the matter continues.

In another unrelated incident at Phase 03 in Brits at about 02:30 also on Sunday, 01 January 2016, the police were summoned to a scene of murder where they found a 32-year-old man dead with a stab wound on the neck. According to information, the man and the suspect, a woman aged 21 had an argument that led to the latter fatally stabbing the man with unknown object. The victim was certified dead on the scene and the suspect was arrested. Investigation into the matter continues.

The North Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned the incidents and urged members of the community to always strive to solve their differences amicably. She said that it is sad and unacceptable that these incidents occur between people who know each other who can talk to each other peacefully to avoid life threatening fights as seen in the two occurrences.