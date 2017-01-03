3 January 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Africa: Dlamini-Zuma Lambasts Cruel African Leaders

By Adane Bikila in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

CHAIRPERSON of the African Union Commission, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has slammed some governments and leaders in the continent for causing suffering of their people.

She singled out South Sudan where violent atrocities are committed against civilians as the aftermath of a fallout between President Salvar Kiir and his then deputy, Riek Machar, in 2013.

Some 500 000 people have been killed and about 2 million displaced in the world's newest country.

Delivering her New Year message in Addis Ababa yesterday (Tuesday), Dlamini-Zuma blamed the country's leaders.

She pointed out other countries such as Burundi, Central African Republic and The Gambia were also besieged by crises caused mainly by the countries' governments.

"Our governments and leadership are there to protect the vulnerable, to serve the people, not to be the cause of the people's suffering and retrogression," she said.

"Enough is enough. Africans deserve better, and we must all work towards better days, and towards peace, stability and development."

Dlamini-Zuma said the crises overshadowed several successful elections held in some AU member states.

She urged aggrieved parties to respect the will of the people, abide by their national and international obligations as well as resort to all non-violent and legal means in resolving electoral disputes.

