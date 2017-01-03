South Africa: Suspects Nabbed and Drrugs Confiscated in Golfview, Mahikeng

In a bid to curb drug related crimes, Mahikeng Flying Squad arrested a 31-year-old Nigerian national for possession of drugs in the early hours of Sunday, 01 January 2017 after a search was conducted at his place in Golfview, Mahikeng.
The search was conducted following recently received information about the suspect's possible involvement in illicit activity. It was during the search that 16 packets of drugs suspected to be Kat with estimated street value of R16 000.00 were found. The suspect is expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 03 January 2017 for possession of drugs