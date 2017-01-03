3 January 2017

Angola: Moxico - Luena City Totally Calm On January 1, 2017

Luena — The city of Luena, capital of the eastern Moxico province woke up on Sunday, January 1, 2017, totally quiet, with a mild climate and the main streets and avenues demonstrating a true example of a city of "Peace".

In a tour made by Angop, it was verified that the city woke up with totally calm, in its generality and great number of the inhabitants resting, to recover the energy after the hangover of the turn of the year.

A positive note fell to the National Police, deployed in all corners of the city, protecting the residents, guiding the road traffic before, during and after the entrance of the year 2017.

At present, traffic police officers were deployed almost in all streets and avenues, equipped with means of securing the road order, so as to record and avoid eventual cases of road accidents.

It was also observed the movement of Christians going to churches, to attend usual mass of the first day of the year, to pray and thank God for protecting them during last year, as well as requesting blessing for 2017.

Most commercial establishments were closed, as employees after the "eating and drinking" and midnight dances, which contributed to the year, they preferred to stay home for rest.

In the sanitary domain, the main hospital units in the city of Luena also recorded a low number of patients, demonstrating that there was civility on the part of the citizens in celebration of the new year.

