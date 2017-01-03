1 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: More Than 460 Suspects Apprehended in the Nyanga Cluster

press release

Members of the Nyanga Cluster Policing Precinct, with the help of other provincial units, has in the past six days apprehended more than 460 suspects.

These arrests were made during the various operations conducted in the precinct which consisted of searches at drug houses, raids at illegal liquor outlets, tracing operations, vehicle control points, roadblocks, foot patrols and stop-and searches.

One hundred and forty-two suspects were apprehended only for the possession of and dealing in drugs. Others were arrested for murder, crimes against women and children, hijackings, possession of illegal firearms, possession of stolen property, escape from custody, armed robberies, attempted murders, housebreaking and theft and assaults.

Illegal firearms, various drugs and several liters of liquor were confiscated and fines issued during the operations.

Most suspects are expected to appear in different Magistrate's Courts on Tuesday, 03 January 2016.

The Nyanga Cluster Commander, Major General Moses Memela, praised members for their hard work and concerted efforts in ensuring that illegal firearms, drugs and liquor were confiscated and that those who continue to disrupt peace in the communities are brought to book.

