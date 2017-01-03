South Africa: Several Wildfires Burning Around Somerset West

Firefighters were battling several blazes in Somerset West which started on Tuesday morning, and then spread.

"Large wildfire burning in Boskloof Estate, Somerset West. City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue are on scene and aerial resources are mobile as well," Volunteer Wildfire Services posted on Twitter.

Working on Fire said on Facebook that two helicopters had been dispatched to the area.

Social media reports suggested there were three fires in the area.

"From my vantage point... three fires in different locations at the same time. One coming over the sir lowry's pass mountain too," Drazen Mario Igrec posted on a Somerset West Facebook group's page.

The fires are believed to be near Rome Glen, Radloff and Sir Lowry's Pass.

Several commentators in the Somerset West Facebook group posted that strong winds in the area were fanning the flames.

City of Cape Town fire services, Working on Fire and CapeNature did not immediately answer calls from News24.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a separate incident, City of Cape Town firefighters managed to control fires on the field next to the Wembley Square building.

