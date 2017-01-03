South Africa: Minister of Police and SAPS Management Visit KZN Operations

press release

KwaZulu-Natal, Saturday 31 December 2016: Today the Minister of Police, Mr Nkosinathi Nhleko, the MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mr Mxolisi Kaunda, the Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane and members of SAPS top management visited various Safer Festive Season operations in KwaZulu-Natal. They were accompanied by the Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General PB Langa.

After receiving a briefing outlining the scope of the Safer Festive Season operations which have been undertaken in the province since 1 October 2016, the delegation proceeded to visit certain crime prevention operations which were underway. Mall management, shop owners and assistants as well as shoppers at the Bridge City Mall in KwaMashu were surprised and delighted to see the contingent from the Department of Police. Those with whom Minister Nhleko and police management interacted said that they felt safe with the high police visibility in shopping centres and other places and were impressed with the members professionalism and courtesy.

The police delegation stopped at a roadblock and thanked the law enforcement officials on duty for their dedication and the many sacrifices made over this holiday season to ensure that people in South Africa are and feel safe. Motorists were also greeted and asked to drive with patience, to obey all the rules of the road and to refrain from drinking and driving.

A walkabout along the Durban beachfront, meeting and greeting beachgoers and holiday-makers enjoying the sunshine rounded off the visit, the last of 2016.

Both Minister Nhleko and Lt Gen Phahlane reminded community members that while they should enjoy their New Year's Eve celebrations to the fullest, they should act responsibly and within the confines of the law. "Don't wake up on 1 January 2017 in a police cell as a result of over-indulgence in alcohol which has led you to becoming involved in the commission of a crime," cautioned Lt Gen Phahlane.

During police operations in the 24 hour period immediately preceding the visit, 722 arrests were made, 438 of which were for serious crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery and assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Department of Police takes this opportunity to wish all in South Africa a safe and prosperous 2017.