Somalia: Hassan Sheikh Announces His Candidacy for President

The outgoing president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has declared on Monday night his candidacy for presidency in the election scheduled in January, 2017, seeking re-election.

Speaking at an event in Mogadishu, in which he announced his presidential bid, Mr Mohamud has promised a new chart for Somalia, and will tackle corruption, if he re-elected in office.

The president who has been in power for 4 years has asked the new MPs to vote for him in the coming election, promising a new strategy for security, good governance and economic development.

If elected he said he would focus on restoring peace, accomplishing the implementation fo the federal system, and promoting economic development in the conflict-recovering Nation.