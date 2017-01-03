3 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hassan Sheikh Announces His Candidacy for President

Tagged:

Related Topics

The outgoing president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has declared on Monday night his candidacy for presidency in the election scheduled in January, 2017, seeking re-election.

Speaking at an event in Mogadishu, in which he announced his presidential bid, Mr Mohamud has promised a new chart for Somalia, and will tackle corruption, if he re-elected in office.

The president who has been in power for 4 years has asked the new MPs to vote for him in the coming election, promising a new strategy for security, good governance and economic development.

If elected he said he would focus on restoring peace, accomplishing the implementation fo the federal system, and promoting economic development in the conflict-recovering Nation.

Somalia

Somali Plead With EU to Keep Burundi Troops in Amisom

The Somali Community in Uganda have appealed to the European Union (EU) as funders of the African Union Mission in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.