3 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Outgoing Speaker Blamed for Embezzling MPs Money

The outgoing Somali parliament speaker Mohamed Sheikh Osman has been accused of several charges, including embezzlement of the MPs allowances and failure of leadership.

Osman Aden Dhubow, the caretaker deputy minister of youth and sports of the federal government, said the speaker handed over parliament's power to National Leadership forum.

"Speaker Jawari has failed his duty and handed over the parliament to NLF who are now making the country's decisions, including the elections," Dhubow added.

The minister stated that the speaker has became part of the president's election campaign. However, Mr Jawari did not comment of the accusations by the deputy minister.

The speaker who is currently an MP in the new parliament expected to hand over power to a new leadership set to be elected in between 11 - 12 January, 2017.

