South Africa: SAPS Management's Visits to Provincial Operations Continued in the Eastern Cape Today

press release

A delegation of the South African Police Service's top management, led by the Acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane, visited various Safer Festive Season operations in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape today. He was joined by the Deputy National Commissioners for Human Resource Management and Policing respectively, Lieutenant Generals Bonang Mgwenya and Fannie Masemola and the Divisional Commissioner of Legal Services, Lieutenant General Sally Khan.

After being briefed on policing successes achieved over the Festive Season to date, by the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga, the delegation visited the Baywest Mall and a roadblock on the N2, where they interacted with SAPS members and other stakeholders on duty as well as with shoppers and motorists. They then proceeded to Kings Beach where again law enforcement officials on duty were addressed while on parade and enthusiastic beachgoers were greeted and expressed their appreciation for the heightened police visibility.

Lieutenant General Phahlane expressed his appreciation for the ongoing crime prevention and combating operations taking place throughout the province. Over the past 24 hours, during Safer Festive Season operations by the Nelson Mandela Metro Clusters, 250 arrests were made - including (among others) 13 arrests for murder, one for attempted murder, 78 arrests for serious assault, eight arrests for house burglary, 27 drug-related arrests and one for the possession of an unlicensed firearm. Various items, including drugs and a firearm, were seized.

"When the South African Police Service launched our Safer Festive Season operations formally on 14 November 2016, we committed ourselves to being more visible over the holiday season and the Eastern Cape is certainly living up to that commitment," said Lt Gen Phahlane when addressing the province's top police officers.

The Acting National Commissioner, when addressing law enforcement members on parade at Kings Beach, advised them that our top priority as police members is the communities we serve and they must always be treated with respect. "During these holidays we urge the communities to act responsibly. The excessive use of alcohol not only leads to death on our roads, but also to the increase in certain crime trends such as murder, assault, rape and domestic violence. We also see an increase in drownings. By acting responsibly, our communities can ensure that a safe and peaceful holiday season is enjoyed by all," he added.