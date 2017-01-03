Somalia: Samatar Blames Corrupt Govt for Escalating Attacks

Prof Abdi Ismail Samatar has blamed the unpaid of the salaries for the serving security troops for increasing Al shabaab attacks in Mogadishu.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, Prof Samatar said the al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab militants stepped up their attacks after the federal government has failed to pay its security forces.

"The sitting leaders of the federal government are using the funds for their presidential campaigns instead of paying the security forces fighting against Al shabaab," he added.

On Monday, Al shabaab has carried out a deadly attack near Mogadishu airport by blowing up two car bombs around the airport vicinity and a hotel popular with government officials.

At least 20 people were killed in the double bombings, while dozens of others wounded.