30 December 2016

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: A 32-Year-Old Foreign National Arrested for the Possession of Stolen Property

A foreign national, aged 32, was arrested yesterday, 29 December 2016, for the possession of stolen property.

A housebreaking had taken place within the Somerset West policing precinct and when the detectives followed up all leads it led them to an address in Tambo Village, Manenberg.

On searching the address in Oliver Tambo street, they found several items ranging from lap tops, flat screen televisions to cellular telephones. These items were also items listed as stolen in the housebreaking cases that are being investigated in Somerset West.

The 32-year-old was arrested as he could not give a reasonable account for being in possession of these items that were stored at his address. He is due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court soon, on a charge of possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information can contact Manenberg SAPS on 021 699 9400 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

