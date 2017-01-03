South Africa: North West - Suspects Held for Burglary, Robbery and Possession of Drugs

press release

A Safer Festive Season Operation conducted between Saturday, 31 December 2016 and Sunday, 01 January 2017 to curb crime in the policing areas of Mmabatho and Taung led to arrest of eight suspects.

In Mmabatho, 31-year-old suspect was arrested for burglary in the early hours of Sunday, 01 January 2017, in Montshiwa location. The suspect's arrest came after information was received that he (suspect) was seen entering a house in Montshiwa.

Upon response and arrival at the place, the police found the suspect inside the house. It was also discovered that the suspect had already packed household properties including one Sony Plasma television and toiletries and about to leave with them. The suspect was then arrested after failing to explain his presence at the house.

He is expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 03 January 2017 facing a charge of burglary.

In Taung on Saturday, 31 December 2017, Pudimoe Cluster Task Team arrested seven suspects aged between 26 and 35 for drug related crimes and common robbery.

The first suspect was arrested after being found in possession of various drugs including kat, tik and mandrax.

In another incident, a suspect was arrested for possession of dagga. That was after being found in possession of 16 small packets of dagga. In another separate case, a man was arrested after being found in possession of 16 packets of nyaope wrapped in plastic wraps. Two other suspects were also arrested after being found in possession of ikies of dagga in the Central Business District (CBD).

It was during the operation that the police also apprehended two suspects for common robbery. The police were still on patrol in the CBD when a man informed them that he was robbed of his R420.00 at Industrial Site near the railway line. The police acted swiftly and that paid off when suspects were arrested. The victim's money was also recovered.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Taung Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 03 January 2017 facing charges of possession of drugs and common robbery.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane lauded all members involved in the arrest of the suspects for their commitment to ensure that members of the community are and feel safe. She said that the police will continue with Safer Festive Season operations to prevent crime.