Southern Africa: Controversial Prophet Predicts Turmoil, High Profile Death in SA, Zim, Moz, DRC

Zimbabwe's controversial prophet and leader of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries Walter Magaya has predicted "political and economic turmoil" in four countries in southern Africa, a report said on Tuesday.

According to News Day, Magaya urged South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo governments to "brace for sporadic outbreaks of public anger".

Magaya said this during a New Year's Eve prayer session in Harare.

"The Lord showed me death, but I can't talk about it here, there are so many journalists here. I will just tell gold plus and platinum partners so that when it happens they may be witnesses to the matter," Magaya was quoted as saying.

He went on to say: "We need to pray for Zimbabwe, DRC, Mozambique and South Africa. It seems there is stability in South Africa, but it is not peaceful at all. There will be instability from one country to the other. We need to be vigilant."

High levels of corruption

Magaya said the instability was going to be propelled by the deterioration of social, political and economic environment as well as high levels of corruption in the public sector.

A number of demonstrations were staged in South Africa last year, as calls for President Jacob Zuma grew over a number of scandals.

Zimbabwe also witnessed widespread protests, as Zimbabweans demonstrated against President Mugabe's rule.

In DRC, on the other hand, President Joseph Kabila refused to step down, resulting in deadly protests taking place.

Meanwhile, in Mozambique, fighting between the government and Renamo continued, resulting in many seeking refuge in neighbouring countries.

Magaya himself was last year arrested and appeared in court for allegedly raping a university student who belonged to his church.

He told the state-owned Herald newspaper in an article published on Tuesday that his arrest had opened his eyes and made him wiser.

"The persecution sharpened me. The persecution made me a better person," Magaya was quoted as saying.

