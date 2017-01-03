South Africa: Booze Rules Relaxed in Gauteng for ANC Anniversary

If you're in Gauteng this weekend you can benefit from a "weekend pass" and go out for a drink later than usual.

This is because the Gauteng Liquor Board has announced it will extend the liquor trading times at venues - including restaurants, pubs and clubs - to accommodate an influx of visitors expected in the province for the ANCs 105th anniversary.

Thousands of ANC supporters are expected to gather at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg between January 6 and 8, and the province anticipates a surge in consumer expenditure.

The relaxing of the liquor trading hours has been dubbed the "weekend pass".

In a statement on Tuesday, the Gauteng Liquor Board said: "Thousands of people will flock to Gauteng during the designated weekend to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the ANC. The event is expected to contribute positively to the economy of the province, especially in the areas of tourism and hospitality."

Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Lebogang Maile was quoted in the statement as saying he had consulted with the liquor board.

"I am satisfied that there is legislative latitude to, albeit on a temporary basis, relax conditions and the trading regime applicable to all licensed 'bona fide' in-house liquor traders, in good standing with the Liquor Board, during the designated days," he said.

News24 was not able to reach Maile for direct comment.

National ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said he was not aware of the decision about liquor trading hours.

He, therefore, declined to comment on the matter.

The liquor board's statement said that the extended liquor trading hours would only apply to certain businesses, and that those which qualified would be required to make a commitment to work with local law enforcement agencies.

"All qualifying liquor traders should, before being granted the 'weekend pass', demonstrate commitment to partnering with relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of patrons and tourists," it said."Applicants for the 'weekend pass' will be required to provide to the (liquor board)... an undertaking that the premises shall be gun-free and that the noise levels generated from the premises will not cause unacceptable disturbance or nuisance to neighbours."

Source: News24