3 January 2017

Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)

South Africa: Democracy Wounded in Nquthu

The Inkatha Freedom Party is of the view that democracy has been wounded due to the ongoing shenanigans of the ANC in the Nquthu Municipality.

"It is clear that the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Nomsa Dube-Ncube is playing for time so that she will be able to call for new elections in the Nquthu Municipality. She pursues this agenda under direction from her political masters and does so at the expense of political oversight and good governance in Nquthu. This is a blatant abuse of authority to secure ANC hegemony in this municipality with a total disregard for effective service delivery. The people of Nquthu are aware of the MECs hidden agenda and they will not be fooled. The voters spoke through the ballot box in August 2016 but their democratic rights are being violated by the MECs actions.

Should there be a re-run of the elections, voters will once again ensure that the ANC does not take control of Nquthu. Voters know their rights and they will not be denied those rights because of hidden political agendas. The ANC must know that using state resources to garner votes will not work where people are politically aware. The people of Nquthu want democracy to prevail in their municipality according to the will of the people and not the will of the ANC," said IFP National Chairman and Leader in the KZN Legislature, Mr Blessed Gwala MPL.

