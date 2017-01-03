Algeria: Two Dangerous Terrorists Killed in Laghouat

ALGIERS — Two dangerous terrorists having joint terrorist groups respectively in 1995 and 1996, have been killed Monday in Laghouat by a combined detachment of the People's National Army (ANP) in coordination with the national police, said Tuesday a communiqué of the National Defence Ministry (MDN).

"As part of the fight against terrorism, and through the efficient exploitation of intelligence, an Army combined detachment, in coordination with the National Police eliminated Monday evening two terrorists, in the Chettite town in Laghouat (4th Military Region)," said the same source.

The terrorists are "named 'B. El-hadj Aissa' alias 'Mokdad El-herdi' and 'N. Mebarek' alias 'Al-Ansari', who have become members of the terrorist groups in 1995 and 1996 respectively," said the communiqué, adding that this operation allowed to recover "two kalachnikov machine pistols, five magazines, a radio set and a pair of binoculars."

Moreover, during a patrol near the Algerian-Malian border, an Army detachment at the operational sector of In Guezzam (6th Military Region) "has apprehended, on 1 January 2017, two Algerian terrorists and an arms trafficker of foreign nationality aboard an all-terrain vehicle, in possession of a kalachnikov machine pistol, a quantity of ammunition, 150 grams of dynamite and detonation tools."

Another combined detachment in coordination with the National Gendarmerie units "has apprehended three individuals supporting terrorist groups in Batna (5th Military Region)."

"These successive results carried out on the ground by the Army units, in efficient coordination with the various police forces for the fight against terrorism, further reinforce the firm determination to preserve security and serenity throughout the country," the source said.