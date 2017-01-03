1 January 2017

Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)

South Africa: IFP Youth Brigade New Years Message

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The IFP Youth Brigade wishes all South Africans a happy new year.

The Peoples' struggle for jobs and dignity is our struggle. We are in this together. This is the struggle for 2017.

In 2017 the #FeesMustFall Movement must continue to ensure the decommercialisation of education; education is a right for all and not a privilege for the selected few.

Free education must first and foremost benefit the poor, whose lives on a daily basis is punctuated by struggle and inequality.

Our democratic rights are not for sale to be sold to those with deep pockets whilst leaving the poor, struggling and vulnerable languishing in a socio-economic wilderness without hope and progress in life and unable to contribute to South Africa's economic growth and development because they do not have the money to buy education.

As we enter 2017 we must not lose sight of the most pressing issues that continue to plague our country, our own attention should remain focussed on rescuing a declining economy, we must address the pandemic of persistent unemployment which now stands at 27.1% and and must deal decisively with the hardships of confronting millions of South Africans

In the face of these challenges it goes without saying that 2017 will be a difficult year for South Africa; a year of difficult choices and tough decisions on competing priorities.

In 2017 the IFP will continue, under the able and capable leadership of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, being a voice of reason; and an island of hope and integrity in sea of corruption and poor leadership. We remain committed to standing with people and we are sternly focussed on doing that which is right at all times, and at all costs.

In 2017 let us put South Africa first, and this will only be achieved through a new discipline of working together for the National Interest.

South Africa

No Arrests Yet in Steven Otter Murder

No arrests have been made yet for the murder of Cape Town transport department official Steven Otter, police said on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Inkatha Freedom Party. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.