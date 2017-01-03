Ethiopia: Authority Finalizes 1.4 Billion Br Road Projects

The Ethiopian Roads Authority has completed two road projects at a cost of 1.4 billion Br located in the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region (SNNPR).

The 37.4 kilometers asphalt road linking the Omo Kuraz sugar factories with Hana town is completed. More than 650 million Br was spent to build the road. The government financed the project. This road was built at a cost of 17.4 million Br per kilometer, which was more expensive than the other similar projects.

Enyi Construction Plc carried out the construction of the road which began in September 2013. It links the two Omo Kuraz Sugar Factories with other two roads; Hana-Jinka and Sawla-Maji. This will expedite the transportation of sugar products from the sugar factories to the central market. The road will also encourage agriculture activities of the region including irrigation around Omo River. The other road project, connecting Turmi and Namrapuz towns, was completed at the cost of around 800 million Br. The road is located in the South Omo zone of SNNPR.

The road cost was 8.7 million Br per kilometer. CGC Construction Group Co. Ltd, a Chinese company, is the contractor that completed the road project.