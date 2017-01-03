3 January 2017

Ethiopia: Snapping Computers in Addis

Snap Computers has started assembling tablets and notebook computers in Ethiopia. It has been three months since the products have hit the market. So far, it has assembled and distributed 1000 of each and sold approximately 300 tablets and 400 notebooks. The assembling plant for the new computers, which took six months to complete, is located in the Gerji area of Bole District. It is built on approximately 1500 sqm of space.

The assembly plant was built at a cost of 10 million Br. It has 50 workers, all the professionals assembling the products are local.

The company works in collaboration with Intel and Microsoft and imports software from the US. Other spare parts for the electronics are imported from China. The products are available at the company's retail shops and Shoa supermarkets.

The computers are for home and private use. The General Manager, Zelalem Getahun, stated

"They are available at an affordable price compared to other retail tablets and notebooks," said Zelalem Getahun, Snap's general manager. The price of the tablets are 4,900 Br and 6,900 Br for the notebooks. Snap Computers has been importing computers since 1999. The company has plans to expand the assembling project to computers and laptops and employ more workers.

