3 January 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Sheger Taxi to Repay Debt to Zemen Bank

Tagged:

Related Topics

The 8th civil bench of the Federal High Court has ordered Sheger Meter Taxis to pay back about five million Br in unpaid debts to Zemen Bank. Sheger Meter Taxi, the pioneer in metered taxis in Addis, borrowed around 3.3 million Br from Zemen Bank in June 2010. The debt should have been paid by June 2014, according to Zemen's claim. Although the bank notified the defendant to pay the debt by September 2014, Sheger failed, according to the court's ruling. Sheger also failed to appear in court and defend the claims brought against its company.

Zemen brought 25 cars of Sheger's fleet to be auctioned to cover the debt that the defendant failed to pay. However, there were no buyers. The court then ordered the defendants to pay around five million Birr, the unpaid debt, as well as 16pc interest. The interest will be calculated until the whole debt is paid.

The court decided on the payment of the debt in the absence of Sheger. Zemen sold Sheger's 25 cars to Adika Taxi Service Plc for nine million Br in 2014.

Ethiopia

Towards Achieving International Targets

World leaders in New York, unanimously had adopted a historic set of global goals on eliminating poverty, achieving… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.