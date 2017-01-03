3 January 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Business Licences Returned in Thousands

More than 15,000 people have returned their business licenses to the Addis Abeba Trade Bureau. Redevelopment activities and changes of profession by the business persons are the major factors for the return, according to the Trade Bureau.

There were more than 260, 000 business people with registered business licenses from the Addis Ababa Trade Bureau last year.

Business license renewal is always conducted from July 8 to January 8. However, only 154, 000 people have renewed their licenses as of December 27, 2016, according to the Trade Bureau. More than 98,000 business persons have yet to renew their licenses.

Business persons who do not renew their business licenses within the specified date face fines ranging from 1,500 Br to 2,500 Br for delays per month. Licenses which are not renewed will be cancelled, the Bureau warned.

