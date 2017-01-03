3 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: No Arrests Yet in Steven Otter Murder

No arrests have been made yet for the murder of Cape Town transport department official Steven Otter, police said on Tuesday.

"The murder... is still under investigation and no one has been arrested as yet," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.

Otter, 43, was murdered while defending his family during a house robbery in Harfield Village on Reconciliation Day last year.

Otter, his partner Nathalie Williams and her child Madison were woken up by robbers in the Harfield Village home they had just recently moved into.

He was stabbed to death.

Nathalie and her child survived the ordeal.

During a memorial service for Otter, she paid tribute to him, saying: "I just knew him as Stevie - a gentle, kind soul."

Source: News24

South Africa

