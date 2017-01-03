3 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hammer-Wielding Attacker Ambushes Cape Town Cyclists

Cyclists have been warned to remain vigilant after a group of riders was attacked by a hammer-wielding assailant between Kommetjie and Misty Cliffs near Ocean View on Tuesday.

Andre van Schalkwyk, a mountain safety activist, said the riders had been on the tar road when they were confronted.

"It looks like it was fairly close to the turn-off to Ocean View. They were attacked there by one or more men. From what we know at this stage, the assailant went at them with some vigour with a hammer, and the guys were pretty shaken," he said.

He said that the cyclists were uninjured in the attack.

It was not immediately clear if anything was stolen from them.

"Cyclists are called on to be careful and to be aware of their surroundings."

He said that, in another incident, a Dutch family had been accosted, assaulted and robbed of their valuables while hiking on a trail near the Klein Plaas Dam.

"The area in which the family was attacked is a hotspot and we have seen several similar instances like this," Van Schalkwyk said.

