Ethiopia: Deep Renewal On Right Track - EPRDF

The Committee vowed readiness to carry on merit-based reshuffling.

The Executive Committee of the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (FPRDF) reviewed the deep renewal process it carried out so far.

According to the Committee's two-day evaluation, the process is progressing as per scheduled.

The Committee said the leadership from higher to lower echelon _took part in the evaluation forums held as part of the reform at all levels.

As it has been indicated, rent seeking, chauvinism, parochialism, religious extremism and abuse of power are the main challenges which plunged the democratic system.

The Committee underscored the need for meeting the demand of the public and maintaining the sustainability of ongoing renaissance by rectifying these problems.

Political, administrative and legal measures had been taken against corrupt individuals and those who abuse power, the Committee said, expressing determination to continuous measure.

The Committee added that the merit-based reshuffling and government restructuring would also be undertaken as per schedule.

The Committee also vowed to provide proper response to public demand, particularly to problems related to unemployment, service provision, justice and the like.

It said the State of Emergency declared last October had contributed a lot in preventing the danger posed on constitution and the constitutional order, adding it created the ground for the success of ongoing deep renewal process.

As part of the effort to strengthen multipartism, EPRDF was ready to discuss and negotiate with political parties that renounce violence, the Committee said.

The committee finally reaffirmed the ruling party's commitment to work jointly with civic society, intellectuals as well as other pertinent bodies, according to Fana Broadcasting Corporate.