Ethiopia: Algerians Keen to Invest Here

Algerian investors are desirous of tapping the enabling investment climate which Ethiopia has created.

This was so said during Ethio-Algerian Business Forum co-organized by the Ethiopian Embassy in Algeria and Oran City Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations.

Head of Mission of Ethiopian Embassy in Algeria Ambassador Solomon Abebe on the occasion briefed participants on the investment potentials of the country. The briefing also included incentives offered to foreign investors.

Oran City Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Association President Moad Abid confirmed as Chamber representative would visit Addis in February this year to witness the opportunities first hand.

Ethiopia and Algeria enjoy long-standing relations for many years. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in the late 1960s, and particularly following the opening of the Algerian Embassy in Addis Ababa in 1976, the two countries have steadily strengthened their relations, according to information from Ethiopian Foreign Ministry official site.