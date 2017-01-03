Ethiopia: Nation Conducting Remittance Boost Study

The amount of remittance is minimal compared to the size of diaspora community.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is conducting study aimed to help the diaspora community remit more thereby increasing country's hard currency earning.

The experiences of other countries would be assessed to see possible ways of transferring remittance and utilizing advanced technologies.

Ministry Diaspora Engagement Affairs Director-General Demeke Atnafu indicated that the study has also received various supports from the European Union (EU) and African, Caribbean, and Pacific Group of States (ACP Groups). The country would set course of action based on feedback from the two blocks, he added.

"The study is believed to ease problems witnessed in legally channeled remittance," according to him.

He said the annual remittance transfer stands dwarf compared to the size of the diaspora community, a factor that necessitated the study.

Demeke went on to say policy reform had been done to encourage the involvement of money transferring entities.

For his part, Ethiopian Diaspora Association Director General Abreham Seyoum said the association has been working with embassies and banks to encourage the use of formal remittance service.

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) has been working with over 20 foreign agencies engaged in money transfer, with further links to over 800 foreign banks to facilitate direct transfer of money, CBE report shows._

The country received 3.7 billon USD in remittance in 2014/15 while the figure grew to four billion in 2015/16.

The biggest remittance source countries are the U.S., UAE, France, England and Italy.

India, China, the Philippines are the leading earners of remittance in the world with each receiving 69, 64 and 29.7 billion USD last year.

The World Bank report indicates that Nigeria- 21 billion USD and Egypt- 20 billion USD are the leaders in remittance earnings in Africa.