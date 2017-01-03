Africa: Ethiopia to Be a Seat of Africa's Cultural Sport Association

Ethiopia is selected to be the seat for the on going African Cultural Sports Association which is under establishment as the nation has many embassies and international agencies to promote cultural sport games.

In an international conference organized jointly by Addis Ababa University and Semera University, scholars from different countries in Africa have taken part in an international conference on cultural sport held here in Addis last weekend. And the participants have discussed various issues and passed the decision to make Ethiopia the seat of the continental cultural sport association.

The conference was aimed at preserving cultural sports from the adverse effect of globalization that may otherwise lead them to be forgotten. Various studies have been presented in the area during the meeting.

The conference has raised various issues in preserving cultural sports and on ways of advancing them into modern sports.

Office Head of the Federation Belayneh Haile told The Herald that besides the issues raised in the conference, All African Cultural Sports Association that represents the continent is under a final stage of establishment. And participants of the conference agreed that Ethiopia should be a seat for the head office of the Association.

According to the head, Ethiopia has been selected as the seat to the Association due to the fact that the nation is a seat for many embassies and international organizations.

Meanwhile, a photo exhibition has also been organized for the participants of the conference and the 11 well known cultural sport games of Ethiopia which has rules and many games ongoing at the moment were in the display.

Ethiopia has more than 200 cultural sport games of which the 11 are common cultural sport games that are now commonly used in cultural tournaments.