3 January 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia Working On Launching Carrier Rocket

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ministry of Science and Technology said Ethiopia is building a medium sized satellite launching rocket that would come to fruition within the next three years.

Ministry Public Relations Director Wondwosen Andualem said a prototype of the carrier rocket was prepared as a launch pad for the actual work.

"Efforts are underway to launch a medium sized rocket into space within the next three years,"said the director.

He said satellite building capacity has also been growing owing to knowledge and technological exchanges with development partners.

Efforts are ongoing to manufacture both the satellite and its carrier rocket locally, according to the Director, who indicated its significance for security, weather forecast and other services.

Considering its serious significance, the nation has formed a Space Science Council and Institute Chaired by the Prime Minister.

With the successful accomplishment of the task, Ethiopia would join countries competing to launch satellites in the equator, Wondwosen added.

Ethiopia

Towards Achieving International Targets

World leaders in New York, unanimously had adopted a historic set of global goals on eliminating poverty, achieving… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.