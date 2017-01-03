Ethiopia: Towards Achieving International Targets

opinion

World leaders in New York, unanimously had adopted a historic set of global goals on eliminating poverty, achieving gender equality, and securing health and well-being for all people. The acceptance of this bold new agenda - known simply Global Goals- the culmination of years of research and negotiation - was met with raucous cheers and a standing ovation by representatives of the 193 UN member states.

Like the MDGs, the SDGs address poverty, hunger, gender inequality, preventable deaths and environmental degradation, among others.. But these new goals are much broader in scope, comprising 169 targets, which together intend to usher in an era of development for all people, everywhere. They are ambitious, and they will require enormous efforts across countries, continents, industries and disciplines - but they are achievable.

In its new study, the Civil Society Reflection Group said, " All of the 17 goals proposed are relevant for rich, poor and emerging economies, in North and South alike. All governments that subscribe to the post-2015 agenda must deliver on all goals."

Ethiopia has made impressive progress in achieving the MDGs.

Along the World leaders,the Ethiopian leadership also has shown its firm commitment to the implementation of this forward-looking and universal agenda that can lift millions from poverty, save and transform the lives of billions of people, and protect our planet. Although the SDGs agenda's timeframe is 15 years, in its reach, if successfully implemented in its entirety, could be much further than we might think.

The goals without the means to achieve them are meaningless. On the face of it, for rich countries, many of the goals and targets seem to be quite easy to fulfill or have already been achieved, especially those related to social accomplishments. The challenge of the implementation will not be easy for developing countries like Ethiopia. Thus, contextualizing the level of development, investing in data, designing of sound indicators, building capacity, ensuring good governance,seeing to citizen engagement and national ownership of the goals could help in the successful implementation of the SDGs.

One critical element in the achievements of the 17 goals are civil servants. First and for most, for them to play their central role in the implementation, civil servants need to understand the SDGs in its entirety to establish an efficient, accountable and transparent public institutions that are capable of implementing the SDGs.

Hence, investment in human capital and institutions responsible to advance the country's GTP II that is complementary with the SDGs is necessary Also the use of data for decision making, strengthening the fight against corruption, rent seeking also lack of good governance are additional factors that facilitate the implementation of the SDGs. These social evils exploit loopholes and strategic operational limitations in government institutions particularly in the financial sector including the revenue and custom, construction sector and in higher learning institutions,among others.

The battle for the promotion of good governance or the struggle against rent seekers has been a top priority issue on the recent deep renewal of the ruling party. Thus, putting in place a strong transparent and accountable system and strict enforcement of the assortments of laws, must be the priority of the GTP II, to curb lack of good governance, the misuse and embezzlement of hard earned finances and punish its perpetrators.

There is a call for assigning the right person for the right job the right to proper use of trained human power. But this, requires structural readjustment of institutions, clear definition of duties and responsibilities of public servants. The incumbent has made this a point. Management functions and responsibilities need also be defined including their accountability. In wiping out these undesirable social menaces, the job shouldn't be left to the responsible government institutions alone, but needs a conscious and a meaning participation of the public who is most affected by the acts.

Our country needs a change. It cannot change itself. It's me, it's you. It's all of us who have to bring that change,for all.