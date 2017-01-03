Ethiopia: St. George Concede Defeat to City Rivals Coffee

In the eighth week of the season's Ethiopian Premier League football club competition defending Champions Saint George conceded a 1-0 defeat at the hands of their arch city rivals Coffee at the Addis Ababa Stadium on Sunday.

It was a cool play but the emotion was extremely high all across the city. This has been a normal feature when the two sides meet every time even in friendly encounter. Sunday's match was no exception.

As usual the stadium was full to capacity. As both clubs enjoy having huge supporters, the surrounding area of the stadium was extremely crowded starting from early morning. Despite the inflated ticket fee the fans were struggling to get one to watch the game. The play was not that attractive but Coffee fans enjoyed the 1-0 win at the end.

As a result of the win Coffee have now 10 points from eight games while St. George collect 14 points from equal eight games. The defeat pushed St. George two ladders down to take the third place.

Last week Coffee finished goalless with Dire Dawa City while St. George had a 2-0 win over Wolayita Dicha.

Dedebit took the league leadership with a 2-1 win over Commercial Bank. The win helped Dedebit gain the driving seat on 17 points while the losers Banks are way down on eight points from seven games. Dedebit had a 1-0 win over Addis City last week but Commercial Bank dropped two points after finishing level at 2-2 with Arba Minch City.

The other title contender Adama City stayed on top with equal 17 points with a 1-0 win over the visiting side Jima Ababuna. The losers Jima have six points from eight games. Dedebit and Adama are separated by Goal difference.

Mekelakeya are closing in on the gap with a 2-1 win over Addis Ababa City. Mekelakeya have now 14 points from eight games while Addis City have only five points from equal eight games.

For Coach Gebremedhin Haile's side this is a good resurgence. They (Mekelakeya) are now three points adrift of the league leaders. If they keep this position their hope for title will be wide.

On the contrary the newly joining side Addis City are in bad shape. Unless they reversed this trend quickly it is difficult to remain in the elite league next year.

Sidama Coffee are also maintain the campaign for title with a 3-1 win over Hawasa City. Sidama now have 14 points from eight games to stand fourth in the line-up while Hawasa City languishing at the bottom with five points from seven games.

Hawasa City are in a truly dangerous relegation zone on five points. Considering the points close gap, it may be possible to catch up but one has to be very careful at this stage. Past record tells that Hawassa are the only side who kissed the Premier League trophy two times in the league's 20 years history.

Dire Dawa City recovered from repeated defeat with a 1-0 win over the visitors Arba Minch City. The winners have now eight points from eight games while the losers collected 12 points from equal 8 games.

Fasil City dropped two points with a goalless tie against Electric in Gondar. Few expected that Fasil would drop points on home ground. Fasil have now 12 points with one match at hand while Electric are second from the bottom on five points from eight games.

Getaneh Kebede of Dedebit is the leading scorer with eight goals while St. George's Adane Girma stands second with four goals. St. Georges Saladin Seid, Coffee's William, Adama's Mujib Kasim and Addis City's Fikadu Alemu have equal three goals each.