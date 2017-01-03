3 January 2017

South Africa: Somerset West Wildfires Now Within Just Metres of Homes - Resident

Wildfires in the Somerset West area have spread to within 10 metres of some homes, according to a resident in the area.

"The fires are threatening a lot of homes. It is within 10 to 15 metres of a residential development called Riverside Estate," Wallace du Plessis told News24 on Tuesday.

Du Plessis, a News24 content producer, has been driving around several areas around Somerset West, where the fires are spreading.

"There are about two fires burning - one in Skaapenberg and one in Bizweni Vallei," Du Plessis said.

"A firefighter told me that fires are under control in Schapenberg, while they are still struggling to fight fires in Bizweni Valley."

According to Du Plessis, olive trees have burned on the Morgenster Farm, while a house has been damaged as a result of firefighting helicopters dropping loads of water in Schapenberg.

It is believed the blazes started in Grabouw and spread over the mountain on Tuesday morning.

