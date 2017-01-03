3 January 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Matric Results to Be Announced

Pretoria — Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examination Results on Wednesday.

The Department of Basic Education said the announcement will be made in Midrand, near Johannesburg.

The department's Director General is also expected to give an in-depth technical briefing into the results, allowing for a greater understanding into how the processes involved in administering the NSC Examinations, marking and scoring.

The department said the class of 2016 can access their results in various newspapers on Thursday, using only Exam Numbers.

The department has urged candidates to obtain their results at their schools or exam centre where they wrote their examination.

