Sierra Leone: Deputy Health Minister Gets Nawaa-SL Female Deputy Minister of the Year Award

The organization, National Women's Achievement Award Sierra Leone has awarded Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation 1, Madina Sidratu Rahman the most prestigious Female Deputy Minister of the Year Award at a ceremony held in Freetown.

