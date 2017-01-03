Algeria: Can-2017 - Mauritanian Team Arrives in Algiers for Algeria Friendly

The Mauritanian team of football arrived Tuesday in Algiers to prepare the friendly encounter versus Algeria team, on 7 and 10 January.

Driven by French coach Corentin Martins, the Mauritanian team includes local and professional players.

Mauritania has not qualified for the African Cup of Nations CAN-2017 in Gabon (14 January -5 February). It prepares CAN 2016 qualifiers which starts next March.

The first friendly will be played next Saturday in the Mustapha-Tchaker stadium in Blida (5 pm) while the second will take place three days later at the national technical center of Sidi Moussa.

The national team will fly on January 12 for Gabon aboard a special plane.

At the CAN-2017, Algeria, based in Franceville, will play in Group B, along with Tunisia, Senegal and Zimbabwe.