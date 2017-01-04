Photo: Daily Monitor

President Museveni, (Left) meets political and religious leaders from Kasese District led by the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Winnie Kiiza (3rd Right).

Kasese — Kasese District NRM executive chaired by former Defence minister Dr Crispus Kiyonga has asked President Museveni not to shield suspects in the Rwenzururu violence from prosecution if lasting peace is to prevail in the mountain region.

Dr Kiyonga, the district NRM chairman, made the remarks during the NRM district executive meeting he presided over at his home in Bunyiswa Bwera Sub-county on Sunday.

He said to restore peace in Kasese and the Rwenzori region, all those who were arrested should face the law to establish the true culprits. He urged government to handle the case firmly in accordance with the law and not to interfere with the justice process before the trial is concluded in court.

"If government is to end this conflict, all the arrested should be properly investigated and they answer charges against them," said Kiyonga.

In November, clashes broke out in Kasese between government forces and militia suspected to be loyal to the Rwenzururu kingdom and the violence claimed lives of more than 100 people including security personnel and royal guards.

Rwenzururu King Charles Mumbere and about 100 of his royal guards and loyalists are on remand for alleged involvement in the blood-letting.

Dr Kiyonga appealed to whoever is in hiding and was involved in the violence to come out and report to Local Council chairpersons or the Resident District Commissioner's office.

"Whoever was involved in these attacks should come out and reconcile. He or she will be forgiven," Dr Kiyonga said but did not mention whether this was the position of government or President Museveni.