4 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Allow Justice to Prevail, Kiyonga Tells Museveni

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
President Museveni, (Left) meets political and religious leaders from Kasese District led by the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Winnie Kiiza (3rd Right).
By Scovia Atuhaire

Kasese — Kasese District NRM executive chaired by former Defence minister Dr Crispus Kiyonga has asked President Museveni not to shield suspects in the Rwenzururu violence from prosecution if lasting peace is to prevail in the mountain region.

Dr Kiyonga, the district NRM chairman, made the remarks during the NRM district executive meeting he presided over at his home in Bunyiswa Bwera Sub-county on Sunday.

He said to restore peace in Kasese and the Rwenzori region, all those who were arrested should face the law to establish the true culprits. He urged government to handle the case firmly in accordance with the law and not to interfere with the justice process before the trial is concluded in court.

"If government is to end this conflict, all the arrested should be properly investigated and they answer charges against them," said Kiyonga.

In November, clashes broke out in Kasese between government forces and militia suspected to be loyal to the Rwenzururu kingdom and the violence claimed lives of more than 100 people including security personnel and royal guards.

Rwenzururu King Charles Mumbere and about 100 of his royal guards and loyalists are on remand for alleged involvement in the blood-letting.

Dr Kiyonga appealed to whoever is in hiding and was involved in the violence to come out and report to Local Council chairpersons or the Resident District Commissioner's office.

"Whoever was involved in these attacks should come out and reconcile. He or she will be forgiven," Dr Kiyonga said but did not mention whether this was the position of government or President Museveni.

Uganda

Besigye's Party Urged to Work With Museveni

Bugweri county Member of Parliament, Mr Abdu Katuntu has called upon leaders of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.