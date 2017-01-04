Uganda/Tunisia: Who Played for Cranes in 6-0 Drubbing By Tunisia?

Photo: Daily Monitor

Ugandan football has not produced strikers in the calibre of former SC Villa striker Magid Musisi

Kampala — It's 18 years since Uganda Cranes played in Tunis, losing 6-0 in the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Today, Cranes return to the 'dreaded' Stade Olympique El Menzah, Tunis for a buildup game intended to prepare both national teams for the 2017 Nations Cup in Gabon.

Daily Monitor revisits the match day squad and where they could be now.

Fred Kajoba

Then at Simba, Kajoba is now Uganda Cranes' goalkeeping coach and also the boss at Bright Stars.

Philip Obwiny

In his prime, Obwiny's versatility meant so much for Cranes. It aided his time as part of the coaching staff at SC Villa and ambassador for Airtel Rising Stars. Lately, Obwiny is part of the Dan Walusimbi group trying to unseat the current Fufa.

Derrick Muyanja

Then at KCCA, Muyanja is now a businessman. Those who watched from his school days at St. Henry's College Kitovu think he is one of the best defenders of that group.

George Ssemwogerere

A starlet of the 90s at Express, Ssemwogerere went on to coach at several clubs and age group sides before joining Walusimbi's cause last year. He is now a football activist.

Wilbur Musika

The left-back left Uganda for the USA too early that KCCA never saw the best of him.

Joseph Mutyaba

The former winger was sacked by Busia Fisheries last year.

Ibrahim Sekagya

Arguably the best defender of his generation, Sekagya is now an assistant coach at New York Red Bull.

Kefa Kisala

The current URA coach was among the last breed of the traditional left-sided wingers.

James Odoch

He is Kisala's assistant at URA.

Magid Musisi

To many, only Philip Omondi is better or comparable to SC Villa legend Musisi. Sadly, both have since passed on in dire straits.

Iddi Batambuze

Little has been known of Batambuze since he left the stage. But, in his prime, Villa had a jewel.