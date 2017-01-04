Fungai Lupande — A 28-YEAR-OLD Mabvuku woman had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old juvenile, who is also her son's friend, after enticing the teenager with jam, a Harare magistrate heard yesterday.

This was after the boy had visited the woman's house hoping to play with her son.

The friend was not at home at the time.

The woman appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Temba Kuwanda facing aggravated indecent assault charges.

The matter was adjourned to today to allow the woman to prepare her defence.

Prosecutor Mrs Valerie Ngoma told the court that sometime in August last year, the boy went to his friend's house to play.

The woman lured the minor into her bedroom and proceeded to remove his clothes after promising him jam. It is alleged she had sexual intercourse with the boy.

The court heard that the sexual assault continued on several occasions until November 15, 2016.

The woman threatened to kill the boy if he revealed the abuse to anyone.

A neighbour informed the boy's mother of the alleged abuse.

The matter was reported to the police after which the boy was referred to Edith MSF for a medical examination and treatment.