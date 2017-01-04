Uganda: Most Children's Homes Illegal - Official

Photo: Daily Monitor

Sanyu babies Home is one of the approved homes (file photo).

Jinja — Most of the children's homes in the country are operating without approval from government, a senior official at the Ministry of Gender, has said.

A children's home is a place where children are cared for if their parents are either dead or unable to take care of them. According to the coordinator of Uganda Child Help Line at the ministry, Mr Moritz Magall, children's homes are littered all over the country, but only 17 of them are approved by government.

This, he said, means that most of the residential care facilities for children are operating illegally.

Speaking during a workshop organised by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Jinja District last week, Mr Magall said the government is considering cracking down on unapproved children's homes on grounds that they pose a risk to children.

He said: "Having a certificate that allows you to operate an NGO does not give you the authority to run a children's home."

He continued: "The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development approves NGO's certificate but you need clearance from government to operate a children's home."

He urged Ugandans to be cautious about the several children's homes that operate illegally, saying they can be a source of child trafficking, let alone child molestation.

The coordinator of Prevention of Human Trafficking at the ministry of Internal Affairs, Mr Moses Binoga, said: "The probation offices, district internal security offices and the police should be consulted for guidance."

He added: "Those who are supporting orphans and needy children should always consult the authorities. Anything short of that could see the children taken advantage of by selfish or quack caretakers."

Worth noting is that it is only court that can issue an order to have a child taken to a children's home. However, some children homes violate this rule by disguising as nursery schools.

Approved homes

Home District

SOS Children's villiages Entebbe

SOS Children's villages Kakiri

SOS Children's villages Fortportal

Maana Rescue Home Fortportal

Moyo Babies Home Moyo

Otino Wa Lira

Otino Wa -Kole Kole

Malaika Babies Home Kampala

Lulwanda Children's Home Mbale

Sanyu Babies Home Kampala

Ibanda Babies Home Ibanda

The Gem Foundation Kampala

New Beginnings Nakasongola

St.Kizito Babies Home Mbale

Home of Hope Kolective Luweero

Safe Transit Home Mpigi