3 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Government Installs in Lubango Cold Storage Unit for Vaccines

Lubango — A cold unit, intended for the conservation of various types of vaccines, will be installed during the first quarter of this year in the city of Lubango, Huíla, by the Ministry of Health, to support immunization campaigns in the southern region.

The fact was announced to the press in this city by the national director of public health and control of endemics, Miguel de Oliveira, who, despite not advancing technical details of the unit, said it will serve the provinces of Namibe, Cunene and Huíla .

"The objective is that there is always availability of vaccines at the level of the region and avoid that everything and nothing has to move trucks from Luanda in search of vaccines. We intend, therefore, to respond punctually to the demand for the product, "he explained.

He said that the Ministry of Health cannot put large quantities of vaccines in a region, due to lack of cold conditions for its conservation, that is why the Government spends a lot of money to guarantee the stocks where they are needed.

