Uganda: Government Should Withdraw Constitutional Amendment

opinion

The government's proposed amendments to the Constitution to enable it to acquire land forcibly from people who reject compensation for their land where government wishes to construct projects are likely to be unconstitutional in themselves. This is because first and foremost a Constitution is the property of the people and not of those it entrusts power to run the government. As it has been said, a constitution is not an Act of the government but of the people constituting the government.

For this reason Article One of the Constitution provides that all power belongs to the people who shall exercise their sovereignty in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. It further provided that all authority in the State emanates from the people and that the people shall be governed through their will and consent. The will of the people in this regard is exercised through their representatives in Parliament who are given power to amend the Constitution provided certain conditions are satisfied.

However in some specified cases a Bill for an Act of Parliament seeking to amend the Constitution shall not be taken as passed unless it is supported on at the second and third readings in Parliament by not less than two thirds of all Members of Parliament and has been referred to a decision of the people and approved by them in a referendum.

Among the cases affected by this provision is Article 44 which provides that "Notwithstanding anything in this Constitution there shall be no derogation from the enjoyment of the following rights and freedom... ..(c) the right to fair hearing."

The Land Acquisition Act which presently provides for forcible acquisition of land by government and whose provisions will be affected by the proposed amendments provides for an assessment officer who is required to hold an inquiry to which all interested parties can make their claim to compensation before making an award which is appellable to the High Court.

In his work, the assessment officer execises the power of a magistrate in civil cases. These provisions satisfy the constitutional requirement for a fair hearing while at the same time government's interests are protected since the assessment officer is permitted to take over possession of the land as soon as he has made his/her award.

The proposed amendments seek to do away with the inquiry by the assessment officer and his award given after exercising quasi judicial proceedings replaced by valuation by the government valuer which is not appealable to a higher court.

Secondly, it is proposed that where an owner rejects the compensation assessed by the government valuer government will just deposit such compensation in court and immediately take over possession.

Such an Act if it became law will amount to expropriation of property which cannot pass the test of constitutionalism.

The idea of depositing money in court where there is no proceeding of any nature is without precedent.

Court authority in civil matters is invoked either through a complaint filed by way of a plaint or through an appeal from a lower court to a higher court. The courts have no further authority outside that endowed to them by the Judicature Act and other enabling Acts.

Anything outside these Acts will be extra judicial and unconstitutional. Lastly, the proposed amendments are silent on what will happen to the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act none of which is proposed to be amended. All this makes the proposals unviable.

The proposed amendments should be withdrawn for the above constitutional and legal reasons. If passed in their present form they will lead to unnecessary litigation.

Mr Mulira is a lawyer.