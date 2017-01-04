Uganda: What It Takes to Start a Balloon Making Plant

analysis

Balloons are a special item used in decoration industry, especially for events such as children's parties, baby and bridal showers which have become popular in Uganda.

Gone are the days when people would wait for traders to import them towards the festive season. Demand for them keeps on growing as people look for special colours to match theme colours of different events.

However, all balloons used are imported into the country from mainly China and United Arab Emirates. This import bill can be saved if one invests in making balloons locally.

According to Uganda Investment Authority's (UIA) deputy director of communication, Ms Sheila Mugyenzi, making balloons is one idea she thinks can create jobs and save the country's import bill.

Investments

So, what does it take for one to invest in such a business?

According to UIA, setting up a balloon making plant requires an investment capital of about $9,856 (Shs35 million).

"This business is premised on production of about 46,800 kilogrammes per month. The revenue potential for this kind of business is estimated at about $120,000 (Shs428 million) per month," Ms Mugyenzi shares.

This will translate into annual sales of about $1.4 million (Shs4.9 billion)

Market

Balloons can be marketed through retail outlets, stationary shops, fancy stores and gift shops. Rubber balloons have a steady demand in the market since they are used on most occasions, especially as decorations.

A raw material which is latex rubber can be sourced from producing countries such as Liberia and Ghana while the equipment can be readily sourced from India and China.

Incentives

Government encourages small scale businesses and income generating activities to eradicate poverty through getting loans from financial institutions which provide soft loans to the investors.

Ms Mugyenzi shares that Private Sector Foundation Uganda is a channel through which subsidies and free advisory services can be given.

Shs428m

ESTIMATED REVENUE POTENTIAL FOR A BALLOON MAKING PLANT