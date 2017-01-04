THE Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing has approved Bulawayo City Council 2017 budget.

The standstill budget was pegged at $105,457,120, with residents given a reprieve after the local authority opted not to impose any tariff increases.

The city's capital budget is pegged at $48 109 346.

Approval of the budget early on in the year, might come as surprise to many as the local government ministry is known for delaying its decision on budgets thereby compromising on service delivery.

Bulawayo's 2016 budget was only approved after council was forced to factor in a lot of reforms, including salary cuts for top management and retrenchment of some of the employees.

"The City of Bulawayo found it necessary not to increase tariffs in order to ease pressure on residents and companies, as the economy is still not performing at expected levels. The Council budget was approved on 16 December 2016.

"However, the effectiveness of this budget hinges on the availability of funds. Ratepayers are therefore, encouraged to consider the payment for services a priority in order for Council to continue providing services.

"The City extends its gratitude to the rate payers who are mindful of their role as partners in the development of Bulawayo by honouring their obligations to Council as they make it possible for the City to function," said the city's senior public relations officer, Nesisa Mpofu.

She added that the parent ministry ordered the local authority, "to reduce the level of debtors and creditors figures and also aim at attaining the 30%:70% salary to budget ratio requirement."

The city was also implored to update its audited financial statements.