4 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Safaricom Gets Shs263 Billion Payout for Security Network Job

By Neville Otuki

Kampala — The Kenyan Treasury has paid telecoms operator Safaricom KSh7.5 billion ( Shs262.5 billion) as initial instalment for the 2014 building of a digital security system in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Safaricom pocketed the money in November after the Treasury set it aside in a mini-budget, according to documents tabled in Parliament.

The payout is about half of the total KSh14.9 billion (Shs521.5 billion) that Safaricom expects from the deal it struck with President Uhuru Kenyatta's government.

The contract required Safaricom to instal CCTV cameras in Nairobi and Mombasa that transmit real time data to a central point at the police headquarters and to connect all police stations in the two cities to high-speed (4G) Internet.

Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore said that the government had committed to pay the remaining KSh7.4 billion (Shs259 billion) in quarterly instalments of KSh939 million (Shs32.8) from December 24.

"(First) payment was done on November 24. Next quarterly payment was due on December 24 and will continue until full amount is recovered," Mr Collymore said.

The payout is a major coup for the telecom operator, which is East Africa's most profitable company, setting it on course to booking another year of record profit.

Safaricom's half-year profit to September already jumped 32.4 per cent to KSh23.9 billion (Shs 836.5 billion) and the payment is only expected to add impetus to second-half growth.

The Interior ministry in 2014 awarded Safaricom the tender to construct the communication and surveillance system for the National Police Service as a smart tool to battle crime in the wake of incessant terror attacks.

The project involved connecting 195 police stations in Nairobi and Mombasa to high-speed, fourth-generation network (4G) to ease communication.

