Kampala — Contrary to what is perceived as the sharpest depreciation of the Uganda Shilling against US dollar in 2016, Bank of Uganda says by depreciating by 5.5 per cent, the local performed better last year compared to 2015.

In an interview with Daily Monitor last week, the executive director research Bank of Uganda, Dr Adam Mugume, said the Shilling was largely stable in 2016 compared to 2015.

"The average mid-rate depreciated by 5.5 per cent on annual basis in 2016 compared to a depreciation of 24.7 per cent in 2015. However, the Shilling appreciated between January 2016 and September 2016 by 2 per cent but depreciated by 6.4 per cent between December and September 2016," he said.

Dr Mugume said the sharp depreciation in the last quarter of the year was largely due to the strengthening of the dollar after the US Fed tightened monetary policy while other advanced economies continued with quantitative easing.

"Other factors include gradual strengthening of domestic demand for US dollars following international oil price increase and increase in other private sector imports, amidst subdued foreign currency inflows," he said.

Uganda faces a widening current account deficit where it imports more goods and services compared to what it exports. Based on this, the Uganda's shilling said to have been overvalued for it trade at a level it traded against the US dollar sometime back.

Currency overvaluation is a currency trading situation whereby the value of a currency is higher than the open market accepts at the current exchange rate.

On whether the shilling is overvalued or not, Dr Mugume said with widening current account deficit, decline in (Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and other flows, this suggested a faster depreciation in most of 2016.

"As already noted, the shilling instead appreciated by 2 per cent between January and September 2016, which suggested overvaluation. However, the faster depreciation in the last quarter of 2016 largely corrected the overvaluation," he said.

Uganda is not the only country faced with currency depreciation; currency depreciation against US dollar is also being felt across the region of East Africa and beyond.

Dr Mugume stated the average exchange rates in 2016 compared to 2015; Uganda Shilling depreciated by 5.5 per cent; Kenya shilling by 3.4 per cent; Tanzania shilling by 9.1 per cent and Rwanda Franc by 9.4 per cent. Nigeria Naira has depreciated most in Africa, by about 50 per cent.

Beyond African continent, Dr Mugume said the British pound has also depreciated by about 13 per cent while the Euro has largely been stable, depreciating 0.3 per cent against the US dollar in 2016.

Whether the Shilling may continue to experience depreciating pressure against the US dollar in 2017, Dr Mugume said there is mix of factors that could cause depreciation and appreciation.

On the other hand, he said though the US dollar is strengthening against other major international currencies now, it could weaken because it could hurt US trade with the rest of the World.

On the domestic scene, Dr Mugume said FDI could recover in part driven by improved sentiments on Uganda's oil production process.

In addition, Dr Mugume said domestic demand is still subdued and this coupled with improved absorption of donor funds by the government, could easily cause stability in the exchange rate. However, exports could also continue to be subdued, particularly due to regional markets that are faced with challenges.