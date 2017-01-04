Uganda: UNBS Lifts Suspension On Blue Wave Beverages

Kampala — Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has lifted the suspension it had imposed on production of packaged drinking water by Blue Wave beverages after carrying out inspection by the technical teams to ascertain compliance to standards.

"The findings from the latest inspections done on December 21 revealed that Blue Wave had addressed the issues raised in the non-conformance report," a statement from UNBS said.

Dr Ben Manyindo, in a letter to the Blue Wave management, instructed the UNBS technical team to remove the seals on the beverage offices to allow resumption of production operations.

This follows a suit issued through M/s Web Advocates and Solicitors before the High Court, Civil Division, Blue Wave Beverages Limited which stated that on November 22, 2016, Mr Muhammad Nsereko, the chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Committee and Kampala Central MP, ordered the suspension of production of Blue Wave bottled water.

UNBS effected the directive. Mr Nsereko issued the directive after a whistle blower tabled before the committee a carton of bottled Blue Wave water containing particles.

UNBS, in a letter dated November 23, suspended the production of purified drinking water by Blue Wave.

"On the directive of the chairman of Equal Opportunities committee, purified drinking water is hereby suspensed at Blue Wave Beverages Limited pending the outcome of a full inspection by UNBS," the letter Daily Monitor has seen, read in part.

Out of court settlement

However, Mr Isaac Atukunda, the Blue Wave company secretary and advocate, said there was a court case between Blue Wave Vs Attorney General and UNBS but the parties resolved to settle the case out of court after the regulator certifying that the Blue wave products met the required Standards.

"The two parties also certified that the parliamentary committee nevered ordered for closure of the company. There were no minutes from the meeting directing UNBS to suspend production of packaged water," he said.