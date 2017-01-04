Kenya: ANC Hits Out at Religious Group for Advice on Election Law

Amani National Congress (ANC) has expressed its displeasure at a religious group for supporting amendments in the election law, accusing it of stoking embers of electoral violence.

In a statement sent to newsrooms by Mr Basil Mwakiringo, the national organising secretary of ANC, which is led by former Vice-President Musalia Mudavadi's, the party said the Inter-Faith Council of Kenya was partisan.

"It disheartens that a group calling themselves Inter-Faith Council of Kenya are fanning electoral mayhem when they give partisan views and purport to bless flawed amendments to electoral laws," said Mr Mwakiringo.

On Monday, IFCK addressed journalists insisting that the Senate should end the stalemate on the contentious law and support the inclusion of the provision to revert to the manual register in case electronic transmission fails.

They referred to the outcry that has been witnessed in the United States, where Russia allegedly hacked the voting system, saying that if it could happen in such an advanced democracy it could happen in Kenya too.

But Mr Mwakiringo said church leaders must desist from using the camouflage of religion as cover for ethnic rhetoric.

"Partisan laws designed by only one party for an election contest are the surest ticket to chaotic and violent elections," said Mr Mwakiringo. "Religious leaders should have the humble courtesy to offer guidance and opinion on such critical matters in the quietest way, taking public good as the common denominator."

He said the country should be looking for a technical solution to limitations of ICT use in the coming General Election instead of reverting to an archaic system.

"There must be criminal intent in championing a manual electoral system rather than ensuring the best equipment is procured, power shortage doesn't occur and contingency plans are drawn for areas where internet access is limited," said Mr Mwakiringo.

But even as Mr Mwakiringo was reacting, Senate Legal Affairs Committee held a sitting yesterday to discuss the election law.

Attorney-General Githu Muigai who was present supported the use of a manual backup voting system for the 2017 elections, saying an electronic one could fail.

The AG told the Senate Legal Affairs Committee on Tuesday that contrary to what critics have said, Kenya has a manual system supported by electronic components.