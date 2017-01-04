Rwanda: Contractors Pledge Speedy, Quality Work As City Roads Construction Start

Officials from the firm hired to supervise works on the expansion of Kigali city roads have committed to finish in time to avoid prolonged inconveniences to road users and also ensure quality work.

The roads expansion project is set to cover about 54 kilometres, mainly targeting expanding roads to a dual carriage way with two lanes on each side.

Chinese firm, China Road Bridge Corporation, has been contracted to do the work.

The city has hired HYCOGEC Consultant Ltd to supervise construction works and officials said technical specifications for the contractors to follow are already in place and they are ready to ensure all the requirements are met.

"We are here to do daily supervision to ensure that all technical specifications the contractors agreed on with the clients are met," said Eng. David Nkurunziza, the supervisor from the consultant firm.

"Our work is to ensure that the contractor does quality work, this is a huge project and the money being used is a loan and should be well-spent," he added

He said the main issues to look at are the crusher plant which will be used to blend construction materials as well as asphalt plant as they are the main tools to be used during the construction and this will help them ensure that the design specifications for the road is also met.

Twenty to 25-year lifespan

According to Nkurunziza, the lifespan of the roads under construction should be between 20 and 25 years and this means that the signs of the deterioration should be seen after that period.

"We will also be looking at the drainage system, pedestrian walkways and ensure that the junction is designed in a way that will favour road users," said Nkurunziza.

The project is expected to address traffic jams, especially during peak hours. This has largely been attributed to narrow roads and lack of bypasses and alternative routes connecting various parts of the city.

The entire project is expected to cost about $76 million.

The duration of the road is 32 months and will be done in two phases.

The first phase is the city roundabout-Muhima-Gatsata, which covers 3.2 kilometres and Rwandex, Goodyear to Prince House (Remera) road that covers about 4 kilometres.

Completion of the first phase is expected by August and the second phase that will cover Nyacyonga, Nduba, Nyamirambo and the network around Rugando will also be worked on according to the officials.

According to the City officials, the funding of the project was between Rwanda and China but the expropriation cost would be met by the Government of Rwanda.

The cost of expropriation is about Rwf4 billion with some of the payments already made and former property owners already moving.

The roads expansion has excited many, mostly public transporters saying that once works are done, it will reduce the jam and help them do better their job thus boosting their daily incomes.

The project, which covers Kigali's three districts, is expected to contribute toward the goal of developing Kigali to a modern city with Nyarugenge being the financial hub, Kicukiro the knowledge hub, and Gasabo envisioned to be the employment and cultural centre.